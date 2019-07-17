London: Tottenham Hotspur’s England full-backs Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose have been told they can leave the club this summer, with the former already in Spain on Tuesday to complete a £20 million (Dh91.4 million) move to Atletico Madrid.

Trippier, 28, was preparing for a medical at Atletico and is likely to be announced as a new signing later this week, after interest from Juventus and Napoli. Rose, 29, has been told that he can leave the club this summer and will not be on the squad flight to Singapore for two games in Asia, against Juventus on Sunday and Manchester United in Shanghai a week on Thursday.

Rose is valued at £25 million with two years left on his deal at Spurs, and has been available since last summer. The latest development demonstrates that both club and player see this as potentially the end of their 12-year association.

Atletico have long sought a right-back to replace Juanfran and made inquiries about Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin before turning to Trippier.

Selling Trippier would leave manager Mauricio Pochettino with Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters in that position.

Spurs remain committed to the signing of Fulham’s left-sided teenager Ryan Sessegnon, whom they see as a successor to Rose.

Everton showed interest in Rose last summer, although Lucas Digne, signed from Barcelona, has since been a success in Rose’s position. Rose favours a move north, near where he grew up in South Yorkshire, and he was once a target for Manchester United although that is no longer a possibility.

There has been no falling out between the player and club and he has been granted a longer break than many of his England teammates who also played in the -Nations League last month.

Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld, who have both been linked with moves away from Spurs this summer, are expected to fly to Singapore.