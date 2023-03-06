New level

Liverpool had shown glimpses of their form in recent weeks but their performance in this match took them to a whole new level. With Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scoring two goals each, and Roberto Firmino finishing off with one, they achieved a record-breaking victory.

Incredibly, one of the players that did most of the damage could have been playing for United if things had gone differently. Gakpo was on the Old Trafford club’s radar however Liverpool managed to get a deal done for the former PSV striker and he has been an exceptional since his £37 million January transfer. He exhibited his electric pace and killer instincts and got the opening goal just before halftime with a fantastic finish and followed it up with a superb third goal. In just two months at his new club, he has already scored three goals proving that the money spent on him was well worth it. How United will be regretting for not pushing the boat out to secure his transfer.

For Erik Ten Hag and co, this was a harsh reminder of reality just a week after their League Cup win over Newcastle. It was their biggest defeat in the Premier League and the second half saw them collapse after only being down 1-0 at halftime. They were let down badly by several key players. Luke Shaw put in a decent performance in the first half and has been one of their shining lights this season. But the England defender was atrocious in the second period and it was his poor pass that led to Liverpool’s second goal. He also lost his temper as his frustrations grew and was lucky to remain on the pitch after a clash with Darwin Nunez.

A lot to prove

It was also a night to forget for Brazilian winger Antony. He came close in the first half with a decent effort but was anonymous in the second 45. For a player that cost £85 million he still has a lot to prove but United’s biggest disappointment was Portugal international Bruno Fernandes. The captain let the team down badly. He was very poor on the ball but what will worry Ten Hag more is the way he sulked when things started to fall apart rather than fight for the cause. He looked to have given up well before the end of the match and also could have seen red when he pushed the linesman.