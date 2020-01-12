San Francisco: Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards and completed a dazzling touchdown pass to Corey Davis as the Tennessee Titans reached deep into their bag of tricks to shock the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 28-12 on Saturday in the NFL play-offs.

Henry has carried the Titans on his back in the post-season and their star pulled off the trick play of the play-offs so far by connecting on a three-yard jump pass with Davis for a third-quarter touchdown.

The Titans advanced to next weekend’s AFC championship game at the winner of Sunday’s game between Houston and Kansas City.

Earlier, the San Francisco 49ers halted the Minnesota Vikings’ giant-killing run, also moving to within one win of a Super Bowl berth with a ruthless 27-10 playoff victory.

When they weren’t handing the ball off to Henry, the Titans were taking advantage of Lamar Jackson’s turnovers in front of 71,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson’s unheralded counterpart, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, ran for a touchdown in the third quarter, finishing off a short six-play drive with a one-yard scamper to give Tennessee a 28-6 lead.