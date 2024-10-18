Ruben Amorim has brushed aside rumours he could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Spaniard’s contract with the Premier League champions is set to expire at the end of the season, and with no agreement on an extension in place, rumours have been swirling about who could step into Guardiola’s shoes.

Amorim has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the job, thanks to the impressive work he has done at Sporting CP.

The 39-year-old coach guided the Lisbon-based club to their first league title in 19 years in 2021 and added another championship to his growing resume last season, cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s hottest managerial prospects.

Speculation about Amorim taking over at City gained even more traction after Sporting’s director of football, Hugo Viana, was announced to be joining City next year, replacing Txiki Begiristain as the club's sporting director.

This potential reunion has fuelled further talk that Amorim could follow Viana to the Etihad Stadium.

In an interview with Cabine Desportiva, Amorim shut down the reports and said: "Hugo Viana and me, we have different and separate paths. His appointment doesn’t mean that I’m going to Man City. We have a very good professional relationship."

While Pep Guardiola has yet to make a definitive decision about his future at Manchester City, reports from The Athletic suggest that the 53-year-old would be more inclined to sign a contract extension if the club were to face severe sanctions from the Premier League.

In February 2023, City were charged with over 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. An independent commission began its long-awaited hearing on the matter last month, with a verdict expected in the spring of 2025.