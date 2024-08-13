Saudi Arabian football legend Mohammad Noor will be featured in the upcoming EA SPORTS FC 25 video game as part of this year’s roster of Heroes, marking the third Saudi legend and Arab player to join the Heroes collective.

Noor, renowned for his illustrious career and numerous accolades, has left an indisputable mark on the football world. With over 20 years of professional play, Noor’s career highlights include winning eight Saudi Professional League titles, three AFC Champions League titles, and multiple domestic cup victories. His leadership on the field and his ability to perform in crucial matches have earned him a place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Noor spent the majority of his career with Al-Ittihad Club, where he won numerous league titles and continental championships. His tenure at Al-Ittihad is marked by his pivotal role in securing back-to-back AFC Champions League titles in 2004 and 2005.

Representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he participated in multiple AFC Asian Cups and World Cups, contributing significantly to the national team's successes on the international stage. He's also been recognized for his exceptional talent and leadership, receiving numerous MVP awards and being named in the AFC Champions League Best XI multiple times.

Commenting on joining the game, Mohammad Noor said "I am honoured to join EA SPORTS FC 25 as a Hero and be featured alongside global legends of the world’s game. It's exciting to see how EA SPORTS brings the passion for football to life, and I am thrilled that fans can now play alongside me in the game."