Saudi Arabia has submitted its official bid to FIFA to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 at a ceremony hosted by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) in Paris, France.

The bid book was submitted by an official delegation led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) President, Yasser Al Misehal, along with two young talents from the regional training centers affiliated with SAFF on Monday.

The Saudi bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 is a significant milestone, made possible thanks to the empowerment by The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the unwavering support provided by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The bid reflects the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to achieve the sports objectives of Vision 2030 and the ambitions and aspirations of the Saudi people.

Prince Abdulaziz said: “I extend my sincerest gratitude to our visionary leadership that has enabled us to reach this milestone in the history of Saudi sports. I also express my profound thanks to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his unwavering support for the development of the sports sector.”

“Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 is a bid for the future. It is for our children and those who dream big.”

He added: “The Kingdom aims to host the most important event in the world of football, which would reaffirm its influential position on the global stage across various fields, including sports.”

“The involvement of two children submitting the bid embodies the significant contributions of the youth of this great nation; youth are our largest population segment. With their passion and outstanding talent in various fields, including football, our youth are the key to achieving the Kingdom’s future ambitions.”

He pointed out that: “Their involvement sends a powerful message, reflecting the dreams and aspirations of our youth to participate in a FIFA World Cup on our home soil, to help organize the tournament, or to support the Kingdom’s efforts in welcoming the world.”

Yasser Al Misehal, President of SAFF, said: “Our bid campaign marks our firm commitment to hosting the world’s greatest football tournament, and a deep desire to advance sport and the quality of life for our people.

“Our country’s love of football is rooted in history, and we want to showcase to FIFA how we will harness this enthusiasm not just in 2034 – but for generations to come. We want to create an enduring legacy to help push Saudi Arabia’s transformation to new heights.”

Including the two young talents as part of the official Saudi delegation to submit the bid book is an initiative led by SAFF. This aligns with the projected growth of Saudi football over the next ten years and reflects the aspirations and ambitions of the Saudi people, as well as their passion for hosting an exceptional edition of the FIFA World Cup.

The submission of the bid book to FIFA marks the third stage in the official bid process to secure hosting rights for the 2034 tournament.

Saudi Arabia, through SAFF, announced its intention to bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034 on October 4, 2023, as the sole nation in the race to host this edition of the global sporting event. This was followed by Saudi Arabia’s official bid campaign reveal.

The current submission of the bid book underscores the Kingdom’s commitment and determination to host the event. The next stages will include official visits by FIFA and a comprehensive evaluation of the bid, leading up to the selection of the host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2034 on December 11, 2024.

As a young nation that is deeply passionate about sports, Saudi Arabia has gained a reputation as a globally renowned sports and entertainment hub, having hosted 100 major events since 2018.

A deep commitment at the highest levels has also driven transformative change within Saudi Arabia’s football and sports sectors. Since 2015, the country has witnessed a near 300% increase in physical activity. Additionally, the number of male and female registered football players grew by 58% and 86% respectively, since 2021.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s growth in football, the Kingdom’s domestic league, the Saudi Pro League (SPL), has noted a dramatic increase in competitiveness over recent years and has established itself as one of the strongest leagues in Asia. SPL is home to some of the biggest names in the sport, with 156 international players representing over 50 different nationalities, who continue to engage fans in Saudi and across the globe.