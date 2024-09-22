Milan: Roma announced on Sunday that the Serie A team’s CEO Lina Souloukou has resigned, in the aftermath of the firing of coach and club icon Daniele De Rossi which has enraged supporters.

Greek Souloukou, who had previously been CEO of Olympiacos, leaves Roma after little more than year in her role and with fans in open revolt at De Rossi’s dismissal.

“AS Roma announces today that CEO Lina Souloukou has stepped down from her role,” said Roma in a short statement.

“We thank Lina for her dedicated service during a critical period for the club and wish her the best in her future endeavours.”

Souloukou has become the target of Roma fans’ anger after Wednesday’s surprise dismissal of De Rossi, who paid for a poor start to the season and a reportedly bad relationship with the club hierarchy.

Police protection

Italian media reported that Souloukou and her children had been placed under police protection after threats, while some fans put up a banner outside Roma’s Trigoria training ground describing her as “evil”.

De Rossi is loved by Roma fans as a local boy turned World Cup winner who played almost his entire career for his hometown club.

Anger over his sacking was intensified by the almost immediate hiring of Ivan Juric, a coach who has managed Serie A’s lesser lights and seen as an uninspiring replacement for De Rossi.

Juric takes charge of his first match on Sunday against Udinese, with some hardcore fans announcing that they will leave their section of the Stadio Olimpico empty for the first 30 minutes in protest.