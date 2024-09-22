Chennai: Rishabh Pant, the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batter, reflected on his remarkable return to Test cricket after a challenging period of recovery.

During the post match interview, he said: “Definitely a lot special, first I love playing in Chennai and secondly after injury I was looking to play all three formats, this was my first match in this format and hopefully I did better. Definitely it was emotional, I was looking to score runs in each and every game.”

Pant made his return to Test cricket in the two-match long-format series after his life-threatening road accident back in 2022-end. Pant’s emotional journey back to the field highlighted his deep connection with Test cricket.

“Coming back to Test cricket where I belong the most, being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else,” he shared, emphasising the joy he derives from the longest format of the game.

Addressing the match situation, Pant revealed his mindset during critical moments.

“I don’t know what people say outside, I tried to read the situation in my own way, when you are 30-3 you need to stitch a partnership and that’s what I did with Gill. To do it with a guy who I have a great relationship with is special,” he added.