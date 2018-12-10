“It was a very tough game because it was a superclasico (Buenos Aires derby). Everything that has happened over the last 40 days has been crazy for everyone,” he added in reference to the second leg of the final having to be rescheduled and moved from Buenos Aires to Madrid. Crowd trouble saw two attempts to stage the game in Argentina abandoned late last month after the Boca team bus was attacked on the way to the stadium by River fans injuring several players.