Kashima goalkeeper Suntae Kwoun was replaced following an injury but his replacement Sogahata Hitoshi made a worst start to his campaign in the tournament. He conceded a goal even before Kwoun had reached the dugout — limping off the sidelines. Zuculini scored off a header from a corner by Nicolas de La Cruz — the ball brushing the vertical before settling into the net to give River Plate the lead in the 24th minute.