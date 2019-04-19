A staff medic tends to Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey after he was injured during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match Napoli vs Arsenal on April 18, 2019 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. Image Credit: AFP

London: Aaron Ramsey may have played his last game for Arsenal after manager Unai Emery confirmed the midfielder sustained a muscle injury in Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League quarter-final win at Napoli.

Ramsey is set to join Italian side Juventus after signing a four-year deal with the reigning Serie A champions in February.

Emery was forced to replace Ramsey with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the first half when the Welshman went down clutching the back of his thigh before limping off the pitch.