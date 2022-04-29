Liverpool have the chance to leapfrog Premier League leaders Manchester City tomorrow if they beat Newcastle in the weekend’s early kick off.
The Reds, who have been boosted by the news that coach Jurgen Klopp has agreed a contract extension, will be without striker Roberto Firmino as he continues to struggle with a foot injury. Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas who missed the midweek win over Villarreal could return to the squad. Klopp’s side are aiming to go five top-flight games unbeaten at St James’ Park for the first time since May 1969.
As for Newcastle - winless in 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4, L6) - manager Eddie Howe has no fresh injury concerns but the Magpies have lost all five league fixtures this season against the current top four.
Out for the season
Meanwhile, City face Leeds later tomorrow evening and John Stones is doubtful after being forced off by a hamstring issue in their 4-3 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Full-back Joao Cancelo comes back into contention after serving a European suspension in midweek while Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after twisting his ankle in training.
The reigning champions have won 12 and drawn three of their 15 matches on the road since losing against Tottenham in the first match of the season. They will be looking to Kevin de Bruyne - who has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances - to keep his good form going at Elland Road and to stay ahead of title rivals Liverpool.
At the bottom end of the table, Watford will host Burnley in what will be a tense a relegation battle. Watford could be without Kiko Femenia, Francisco Sierralta and Samuel Kalu, while Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet who is nursing a minor knee issue. They are vying to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since April 2019.