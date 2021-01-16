Two quick goals put West Brom back in command against Wolves Image Credit: AFP

FULL-TIME: WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 3

What a game as West Brom haul themselves closer to safety and are now only three points away from pulling clear of the drop zone. I asked for character in that second half and, boy, did they show it. Well played. Wolves, meanwhile, are 14th, but have played a minimum of one game (three in some cases) more than every team below them. It's time to look over their shoulders.

WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 3

West Brom defend deep once again as the hope to see this out in injury time.

WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 3

Wolves goalscorer Silva in the book for a desperate tackle as the assistant ref shows four minutes added on.

WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 3

Nerves versus tenacity now for West Brom as we approach 90 mins. Not too many stoppages so added time should be a couple of mins.

WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 3

What an odd, brilliantly odd, match. West Brom looked down and out and deserving of their place in the bottom three and then they just sprang (sprung?) into life and gazumped Wolves. Even now they seem to be holding their own once more, and possibly Allardyce can work his magic to see this one out without a capitulation.

WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 3

Back on the field, there are a lot of men in blue and white rolling around a la Neymar at the moment. 20 minutes is a lot of time to use up...

Back home in England, Andy Kimberley - a Norwich fan (there's always next year) - messages in to say: "Big Sam is awesome. I love his style. Hope West Brom stay up and keep playing like this."

WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 3

This is a Black Coutry derby up with the best of them and an absolute classic for the neutral. Wolves looked so dominant but in a few minutes - just as they did to the visitors at the end of the first half - have been sucker-punched.

GOAL! WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 3

Unbelievable Jeff! Pereira smashes home his second pen, going the opposite way this time. I did not see this coming at all.

PENALTY! WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 2

This is just mental as West Brom are awarded a second penalty.

GOAL! WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 2

And out of nowhere, West Brom are level. This is as stunning as 2-2 against Liverpool as they looked out of the running before Ajayi punished a sleeping Wolves defence with a fine header. A few expletives between the defenders there as they look for someone to blame.

WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 1

Nope, not so far. FAbio Silva, Dendoncker and Boly all have opportunites in the opening minutes to put Wolves further ahead. WBA on the ropes.

KICK-OFF: WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 1

Huge 45 minutes now for West Brom at the Molineux. Let's see if they can start as brightly as they did in the first half.

HALF-TIME: WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 1

A whirlwind half, and West Brom boss Allardyce will be livid at those two late lapses. Both goals were avoidable. With this being a derby it will hurt all the more for the visitors. Time to see what character they have in the second 45, as a loss will leave them in deep relegation trouble.

GOAL! WOLVES 2 WEST BROM 1

Wow! What a turnaround in a few minutes. The pressure is paying off for Wolves and the old problems are coming back for West Brom, who have shipped so many goals recently. Boly punishes the defence and beats Button. Wolves are in the driver's seat now.

GOAL! WOLVES 1 WEST BROM 1

Relief in the home ranks as a hopeful cross eventually lands at the feet of Fabio Silva, who sidefoots past Button to level the scores. That is the Portuguese's first Premier League goal for Wolves.

WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

It looks like Allardyce has been drilling his boys on how to attack on the counter as every error in midfield is being pounced on by the visitors. A slip by Snodgrass sees the latest surge break down.

WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

And, as usual, as soon as I say that, West Brom almost grab a second. Slack passing in midfield gets Wolves in trouble and Robinson is in. However Patricio is very alert to get out and make the stop. Big Sam looking very vocal on the touchline.

WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

Oof! Almost a leveller as Wolves' Boly gets in but sends his back-heeled effort just wide of Button's post. The keeper was relieved to see that go wide. Wolves are upping the tempo and the pressure now. West Brom starting to go a bit deeper...

WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

25 minutes gone and West Brom more than holding their own at the Molineux. With this frenetic pace, I'm sure there will be more goals to come, mind you.

WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

Pereira is the next to try his luck from distance, but Wolves keeper Patricio is well behind it.

WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

Lively stuff in the Black Country derby - the first in nine years I think - as Robinson gets clear of the Wolves defence but has no support, and then Dendoncker unleashes a shot straight at Button at the other end. Just reading on Opta that this is the ninth game in a row that Wolves have gone behind. Leaky early doors.

WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

That setback has spurred Wolves into action. Have West Brom 'made them angry?' First a dangerous free-kick goes into the wall and then Saiss sends in a cross only for West Brom keeper Button to mop up.

GOAL! WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

Matheus Pereira makes no mistake from the spot as he sends the ball into the left corner. Just what West Brom and Allardyce needed.

PENALTY! WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 0

Early drama as West Brom get a very debatable spot-kick in the Black Country derby! Boly clattered into Robinson right on the edge of the area. VAR check.. Penalty it is.

KICK-OFF: WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 0

Off we go. West Brom look lively as they hunt for an opener and three crucial points. Both teams sizing each other up in the opening five.

WOLVES V WEST BROM

Aside from that draw with Liverpool, West Brom lost 4-0 to Arsenal, 5-0 to Leeds and 3-0 to Aston Villa - all at home. Big ask to get themselves out of this slump...

LIVERPOOL v MAN UNITED

The big one tomorrow sees reigning champions Liverpool take on resurgent Manchester United, as first plays second at the top. It has been such a long time there two great rivals occupied the top two spots in earnest that this match takes on so much significance. Read Denis Irwin speaking to Gulf News about United’s amazing response to Liverpool claiming a first ever Premier League title here.

The fans — neutral or otherwise — are talking about it. “It’s like the good old days,” says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. “I won’t be alone in hoping it is a cracker and one of many to come now that United are back contending for the title.”

WOLVES v WEST BROM

Big Sam ‘Avoid Relegation At All Costs Specialist’ Allardyce has been drafted in by West Brom, but has not been able to turn things around just yet. The Baggies are second bottom, and six points away from safety. Despite some woeful form, their recent draw with Liverpool will gee them up against a Wolves side who are comfortable in the table but also suffering a bit of a dip in form. Although they did get a draw against Spurs last time out.

WOLVES v WEST BROM

Team news

Adama Traore is back for Wolves and Robert Snodgrass makes his West Brom debut

Wolves Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Coady, Boly, Saiss, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Traore, Silva, Pedro Neto. Subs Hoever, Ait Nouri, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Ruddy, Cutrone, Shabani, Kilman, Corbeanu.

West Brom Button, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs, Livermore, Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Snodgrass, Grosicki, Robinson. Subs Lonergan, Furlong, Robson-Kanu, Krovinovic, Ivanovic, Edwards, Peltier, Kipre, Field

