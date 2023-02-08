The reigning champions are facing an investigation from an independent commission and could face a point’s deduction, fine, transfer ban or even relegation. And if the worst was to happen, Guardiola – who has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and four League Cups, since joining the club in 2016 - could stand down as manager.

The charges relate to breaching regulations over nine seasons between 2009 and 2018. City won the title three times in the period covered by the investigation - in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2017-18 - one of which came under Guardiola.

Champions League

They have also finished top of the table three times since - in 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Following his side’s exit from the Champions League last season, the Spaniard vowed to quit if he found that City’s owners had lied to him about their financial dealings.

“Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them. When they are accused of something I ask them: ‘Tell me about that.’ They explain and I believe them,” Guardiola said last May.