Dubai: An ardent Manchester United fan, ace swimmer Chad le Clos has his own prescription to put the Red Devils back on top.

“I think the solution for Manchester United is quite simple. Just get rid of [Paul] Pogba, or for that matter any other player who doesn’t want to play,” Le Clos told Gulf News in jest on the sidelines of the Daman DXB SwimFest held on Saturday.

“If any of the players has a bad attitude then I would get rid of them. Seriously, I like Pogba. But if there is an attitude while playing then I wouldn’t care if he is Pogba or even the best player in the world. No one is bigger than the game. [Alex] Ferguson got rid of [David] Beckham at a time when he [Beckham] was at his best. Why not think of a similar situation if it will help Manchester United?” he queried.

Le Clos’ love for United stems from his dad Bert presenting him with a No. 7 shirt after visiting Old Trafford in 1995. South Africa’s most accomplished Olympic champion fancies himself as a fantasy football manager.

However, when it comes to coach Jose Mourinho, Le Clos is more guarded. “I like Mourinho and his style as manager. But I wouldn’t want to talk from the inside as I don’t know what’s going on inside the United camp. I don’t know whose fault it is that we are so low down in the standings,” Le Clos related.

“Honestly, I would get rid of everybody who doesn’t want to play irrelevant of whether he is a star or not a star. I would rather play the youngsters in the squad and see what happens,” he added.