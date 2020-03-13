All the major football events affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Manchester United's Daniel James celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Uefa Europa League last 16, first leg match against LASK. The match was held behind closed doors due to coronavirus COVID-19 Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Coronavirus has caused havoc across the globe as the outbreak have forced the cancellation, postponement or barring of fans from many major events. Here is a run down of the latest developments

All football matches in Spain's top two divisionshave been postponed for two weeks.

Real Madrid's game against Manchester CIty is off

The Champions League last-16 second legs of Manchester City v Real Madrid and Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais (both March 17) were postponed.

Major League Soccer in North AMerica has suspended its season - only weeks after it began.

All football in the Netherlands was suspended until the end of March. The national team cancelled their Euros warm-up matches - against US (March 26) and Spain (March 29).

Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June, including theUAE's qualifying matches.

No fans at the AGL matches

The UAE Arabian Gulf League matches are being played behind closed doors.

Fifa said South American qualifying matches between March 23-31 for the 2022 World Cup were postponed.

Champions League: Barcelona v Napoli and Bayern Munich v Chelsea (both March 18) will be played without fans.

Uefa postponed two Europa League ties after one side, Spain's Getafe, refused to travel to Italy and another, AS Roma, said they had been denied permission to travel to Spain.

Arsenal's Lacazette against Olympiakos Image Credit: Reuters

Premier League: Manchester City's game against Arsenal (March 11) was postponed because players from the London club had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the virus.

Arsenal's game against Brighton & Hove Albion (March 14) was postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive.

Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne (March 11) was played without fans. RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (both March 14) will be played in empty stadiums.

Ligue 1: The governing body of France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will meet on Friday to decide whether to suspend professional matches, French media reported.

Spain's Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad (Seville; April 18) was postponed.

New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leagues were postponed.

A four-team event in Doha featuring Croatia, Portugal, Belgium and Switzerland (March 26-30) was cancelled.

A friendly between Germany and Italy (Nuremberg, March 31) will take place without fans.

Tickets are not being sold for the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off semi-finals between Bulgaria and Hungary and Bosnia and Northern Ireland.