Manchester United fan writes to Liverpool coach asking for them to lose

Daragh Curley with Jurgen Klopp's letter Image Credit: Gareth Curley Twitter

London: A young Manchester United fan has been left shocked after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp replied to his letter asking his team to lose.

In his letter to Klopp, 10-year-old Daragh Curley asked the 52-year-old German coach to engineer a few Liverpool defeats so they would not win the Premier League this season.

“If you win nine more games, then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad,” Daragh wrote in his letter according to The Guardian.

“So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again.”

Jurgen Klopp's letter to Daragh Image Credit: Gareth Curley

The Liverpool manager replied back to Daragh and said: “Unfortunately, on this occasion I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway.

“As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down.”

“Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football,” he went on.

“The problem is when you are 10 years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn’t the case.”

The German boss, speaking at a press conference on Friday, said he appreciated Daragh’s “cheek” and chose to write back.

“I cannot answer all the letters ... I get a lot,” said Klopp. “But it was nice, it was cheeky. We had time that day so I read the letter and I replied.

“It’s a private thing, I get a letter, I respond and the next day it’s in a newspaper. I don’t like that too much but it’s all fine.

“I have no problems with the supporters of other clubs. I think and hope and know it’s a free world so we can choose our club. I don’t think everybody has to be a Liverpool fan.”