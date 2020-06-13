Beautiful view from Lisbon, Portugal Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The final stages of this season’s interrupted Champions League will be played in Lisbon, with the final on August 22 or 23, according to reports.

An official announcement is expected when Uefa’s Executive Committee meets by videoconference on Wednesday, and the Portuguese city is widely expected to be unveiled as the host city for the cometition’s latter stages.

Bild newspaper in Germany also reported that the closing stages of the Europa League are set to be moved to Germany, with matches being played in the region around Cologne, in the west of the country.

This season’s Champions League final was scheduled to take place in Istanbul at the end of May before the competition was suspended in mid-March in the last-16 stage because of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged Europe. The Europa League final was scheduled for the Polish city of Gdansk.

In both competitions, all ties would be played as one-off matches from the quarter-finals onwards. Usually the quarter-finals and semi-finals are staged over two legs.

Four second-leg matches in the Champions League round of 16 are still to be played, with Juventus still due to host Lyon, Manchester City scheduled to play Real Madrid, Bayern Munich defending a 3-0 lead against Chelsea and Barcelona’s tie with Napoli poised at 1-1 from the first leg in Italy.

According to Bild, those matches could be played on the weekend of August 8 and 9 before the quarter-finalists move to the Portuguese capital.

Atletico Madrid, Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig and Atalanta had all qualified just before the competition was suspended.