Brazil celebrate winning the Under 17 World Cup. Image Credit: Reuters

Brasilia: Brazil staged a remarkable comeback for the second time in a week to beat Mexico 2-1 in front of their own fans and win the Under-17 World Cup for a fourth time.

Just three days after they recovered from being 2-0 down to beat France 3-2 in the semi-finals, Brazil scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to overcome their Latin rivals.

Kaio Jorge equalised from the penalty spot with six minutes remaining after VAR advised officials to pull play back.

Then three minutes into stoppage time, substitute Lazaro ran on to a cross ball and calmly fired home.