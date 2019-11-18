Visitors must win to have any chance of qualification

India train ahead of their match against Oman. Image Credit: Twitter

Muscat: The India football team will take on higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die World Cup qualifying round match on Tuesday.

India have failed to win a game out of their four so far and will have to record a win in this tie to have any outside chance of qualification.

India lost to Oman in their home leg in Guwahati. Sunil Chhetri had scored in the first half to give India the lead but Oman struck twice in the final 10 minutes to dash their hopes.

Oman are coming into this match after an emphatic 4-1 win over Bangladesh on November 14.

India, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They held Asian champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw which was an excellent result for the Igor Stimac-coached side but since then things have been downhill.