Beijing: Dutchman Guus Hiddink has been named coach of China’s Under-21 football team with the aim of leading the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) confirmed on Monday.

In order to qualify for the Summer Olympics, which the Chinese team has not done since 2008, it will have to make it into the top three of the 2020 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, reports Efe news.

Sixteen national teams from Asia will take part in that tournament, which is held every two years.

This could be the last stint for the veteran Dutchman, who has not coached any team since leaving Chelsea in 2016.

Hiddink, 71, has trained clubs including PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid, among others, and also led the Netherlands, South Korea and Australia in the World Cup.