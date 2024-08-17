Milan: France midfielder Youssouf Fofana has signed for AC Milan from Monaco, the Serie A club confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, Milan said that the Fofana "has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2028".

The seven-time European champions have reportedly agreed to pay Monaco 25 million euros ($27.6 million) to take Fofana across the border to Italy.

Fofana will greet his new supporters on Saturday night before Milan open their 2024/25 Serie A campaign against Torino at the San Siro.

The 25-year-old leaves Monaco after five years and an impressive most recent campaign in which the Principality outfit finished second in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Fofana has 21 international caps and made three appearances for France at Euro 2024, scoring a penalty in Les Bleus' shootout win over Portugal in the quarter-finals.