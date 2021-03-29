Cristiano Ronaldo throws captain's armband during Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifier between Portugal and Serbia. Image Credit: AFP

Former Portugal international Fernando Meira has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saturday outburst, when his game-winning goal against Serbia was controversially disallowed, describing the skipper's behaviour as 'not acceptable'.

Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and hurled his captain’s arm band to the ground during the World Cup 2022 qualifier match.

“Cristiano’s reaction is natural, but it’s not acceptable from the national team captain,” said Meira.

“You can’t throw the armband on the ground and head into the dressing room while the game is still going on. It’s not acceptable behaviour for a player of his stature,” he added.

Meira felt that the goal should have been allowed — but that it did not justify Ronaldo’s display of rage.

“I understand his frustration and I agree with him because his goal should have counted, but the referees need to make a decision without VAR and he has to set an example.

“The example he set last night wasn’t good enough,” said Meira.

After the 2-2 draw, the Portuguese goalscorer and Juventus star took Twitter to reflect on his own behaviour.

“Being captain of the Portugal National Team is one of the greatest prides and privileges of my life,” wrote Ronaldo on Instagram, posting an image of his team huddled together.