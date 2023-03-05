Dubai: Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with Everton in the Premier League at the City Ground, with two goals from Brennan Johnson helping them earn a point.
Everton had lead twice, with Demarai Gray scoring from a penalty after Jonjo Shelvey fouled Dwight McNeil, and Abdoulaye Doucoure nodding in from close range.
But Johnson equalised twice, first reacting quickly to a rebound from a save by Jordan Pickford, and then scoring a delightful curler into the top corner.
Relegation zone
The draw leaves Everton in the relegation zone on goal difference behind Leeds United, and with just one away victory this season.
Forest, who have a similarly poor away record, have collected 20 of their 26 points at home which is helping them to keep them above the relegation zone.
The match was intense, with eight bookings, and it was more like an FA Cup tie than a Premier League match.
With four points separating the sides at kick-off, this was a proverbial six-pointer, which would go a long way to deciding the fate of these famous old clubs this season. In the end, a draw did neither teams much help as they battle to survive.