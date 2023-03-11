Regain momentum

It has still been an impressive campaign for Newcastle but Howe says it is vital to regain some momentum heading into the forthcoming international break with wins against Wolves and then fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest next Friday.

“Two big games (against Wolves and Nottingham Forest) because of where they are situated,” Howe told reporters.

“We have the international break afterwards and we want to go into that break really in a good moment.

“We’re also running out of games. They are going to go so quickly, 14 left. We need points and we are determined to end this run of games we have had in a confident way.

“And we need to try and maximize every single one of those games and it’s still in our hands.” Howe has called on his team’s ‘mental strength’ in what has been the toughest spell of the season so far.

Difficult moments

“Through every season there are difficult moments and there are patches where you for some reason don’t win the games maybe you should and sometimes you win games you shouldn’t,” he said.

“We’re in the former one and that’s where you have to be strong mentally and know it will change.” A lack of goals has undermined Newcastle’s challenge with striker Callum Wilson having scored only once since the end of October.