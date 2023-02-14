Dubai: Arsenal will play host to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night in what is bound to be a mouthwatering top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are aiming to avoid a third successive league match without a victory, while the Citizens have the chance to take top spot from the North Londoners if they claim maximum points in the capital.

Arsenal had been flying this season but their hopes of lifting their first Premier League title for nearly two decades has been dented recently.

Dip in form

They were beaten 1-0 by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first match in charge and were then held 1-1- by Brentford. But against the Bees, Arsenal were victims of a poor VAR decision which cost them two points. Meanwhile, City closed the gap on the leaders by beating Aston Villa 3-1. They now trail the Gunners by just three points but have a superior goal difference meaning a win will see them go top.

Arsenal have been leading the way since November but appear to be hitting a dip in form. They have seen their once eight-point lead dramatically having picked up just one point from their last two matches. This slump has allowed reigning champions City back into the title race and Guardiola knows his side must grab this opportunity.

They already beat Arsenal this season 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round and will feel confident of repeating the result. Arteta’s side have failed to win any of their last 13 league meetings against City and have lost all of their last 10 against them.

But City have lost their last two top-flight away fixtures against rivals Manchester United and Tottenham and their form on the road has not been great. They have won just six of their 14 away games in all tournaments this season. They also come into the match troubled by off-field issues having been accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules by the Premier League. If they are found guilty they could face the prospect of points deductions, a hefty fine or even relegation.

Knee injury

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is back in training after a knee injury but is not ready yet while midfielder Mohamed Elneny is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery last month. Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are also training again but will not be risked.

City defender John Stones is still out with a hamstring injury, while striker Erling Braut Haaland is a doubt having suffered a knock against Villa. If the league’s top scorer misses out then Julian Alvarez will be selected in attack along with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish.