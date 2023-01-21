11-point gap

Mikel Arteta’s side can open up an 11-point gap over Erik ten Hag’s team if they win and they are currently five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal are on the verge of breaking the 50-point barrier at the halfway point, which would put them on course to match City’s centurions of 2017-18.

The North London giants are answering nearly every examination that has been put before them and are unbeaten in their last 12 top-flight games - winning 10 of them.

Newcastle ended their 10-game winning streak at the Emirates earlier this month but the Gunners have not conceded a single goal since the turn of the year.

They will be desperate for three points against Ten Hag’s United after being beaten by them at Old Trafford 3-1.

United had the chance to rise to second in the table but dropped valuable points in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Sitting pretty

Still, they are sitting pretty in the league as Ten Hag continues to work his magic but they will be without the suspended Casemiro in midfield and he will be a big loss for them. Fred will likely partner Christian Eriksen in the middle, while Jadon Sancho has returned to training and could make the bench.

Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial’s issues could be back but Donny van de Beek remains out. Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst has four goals and four assists from 10 league starts against Arsenal and Ten Hag might be tempted to give him a start.

Arsenal are still without striker Gabriel Jesus but signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion and the forward could make his debut.