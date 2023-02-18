Empty net

Minutes later, with the final whistle about to go and Villa piling forward - Martinez included - Arsenal broke forward again for Gabriel Martinelli to stroke into an empty net for the Londoners’ fourth in front of their delirious fans.

The result put the Gunners back on top with 54 points after 23 games, three points above Manchester City who go to Nottingham Forest later on Saturday for their 24th match.

It was Arsenal’s first win in four Premier League games and followed a dispiriting midweek loss at home to Manchester City.

“From this game, we took an unbelievable lesson for all of us. We just need to believe until the very end that we can achieve everything,” said Oleksandr Zinchenko, who had made it 2-2 with his first goal for Arsenal earlier in the game.

“This group are such amazing people. They can achieve everything they want if we continue this way, if we keep fighting, keep believing. The reaction from all of us in the second half was perfect.”

At a packed and raucous Villa Park in the Midlands, Ollie Watkins had fired home the hosts’ opener - and his fourth goal in as many games - in the fifth minute after a scintillating run into the box and jink past defender William Saliba.

Left foot drive

Bukayo Saka struck back for Arsenal with a fine left foot drive from inside the area in the 16th minute, before Philippe Coutinho restored Villa’s lead with a low shot in the 31st following a clever dummy from Emiliano Buendia.

Zinchenko then levelled for Arsenal in the 62nd minute with a low drive past former Arsenal keeper Martinez.