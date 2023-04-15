Dubai: West Ham face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday with both teams desperate for three points for very different reasons.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are going for the title while David Moyes’s side are fighing to stay in the division.

West Ham come into the game after a 1-1 draw with Gent in the Europa Conference League quarter-final, while Arsenal let a two-goal lead slip in their last game against Liverpool.

West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola faced a barrage of Gent attacks in their last game, but the Hammers were able to cling on. The team is still alive in their third-tier European quarter-final and will be looking to continue their capital supremacy following a 1-0 win over Fulham in their last Premier League game.

Relegation zone

However, with just three points separating West Ham from the relegation zone, they cannot afford to lose focus.

On the other hand, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw against Liverpool. The Gunners had a two-goal lead, but they were unable to hold on and ended up with just a point. With Manchester City hot on their heels, Arsenal cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

West Ham drew first blood against Arsenal on Boxing Day, but the Gunners came from behind to win 3-1. Arsenal have won six of their last seven games against the Hammers since a loss in January 2019.

Injury concerns

Both teams have injury concerns heading into the game. Gianluca Scamacca will miss the game for West Ham, while William Saliba will be absent for Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah has rejoined the Arsenal squad after recovering from an ankle problem and could be in contention to make his comeback.

Despite West Ham’s home advantage, Arsenal are expected to come out on top in this game. The Gunners have a strong attacking line-up, while the Hammers are struggling with fatigue and injuries.