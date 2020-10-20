Bebeto, Brazil's 1994 World Cup hero, being flanked by Saeed Hareb (left) and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, during his visit to Dubai Sports Council. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Dubai continues to attract some of the biggest sporting personalities across all disciplines with Bebeto, Brazil’s 1994 World Cup winner, the latest to visit Dubai Sports Council to explore avenues of mutual cooperation and investment in the emirate’s sports sector.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, welcomed Bebeto in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council. The Brazilian was accompanied by Hamad Bin Mejren, who enjoys a close relationship with many of Brazil’s top football stars.

Hareb assured Bebeto of Dubai Sports Council’s complete support and said the Council was always keen to invite world’s leading sports stars, from different countries, to visit Dubai and encourages them to invest in its growing sports sector. He said the Council has been and will always be committed to providing them with any assistance they need, whether in establishing academies here or in organising sports tournaments in Dubai, or facilitating any other venture.

Considered one of the top strikers to play the game, Bebeto, expressed his admiration for Dubai’s amazing infrastructure and its tourism and sports facilities. “I see something new and amazing every time I come here,” said the 56-year-old.

Dubai has been wooing the world’s top sports stars for years and many of them call Dubai their home now, including the likes of tennis royalty Roger Federer, Formula One ace Fernando Alonso and British boxing star Amir Khan.

Praising Dubai, Bebeto said: “Dubai is the preferred destination for Brazilians, as they love it here and always look forward to visiting the city. I have visited Dubai a few times – this is my fourth visit – and I have witnessed its incredible growth first-hand.

“Every time I come here, I find something new - something that makes me feeWorl delighted and leaves me astonished about the pace of development in the city, and, at the same time, reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the top global destinations.”

Bebeto added: “I was honoured to have trained under the supervision of great Brazilian coaches, who had worked in the UAE as well, namely Mario Zagallo and Carlos Alberto Parreira. These coaches achieved successes in the UAE, and their success laid the foundations of this strong sporting relationship that has developed since between the UAE and Brazil.”

Bebeto was one of the star speakers in the second edition of Dubai International Sports Conference, which is organised every year by Dubai Sports Council annually.