Dubai: It was double delight for Al Wasl Club as they clinched the 2023-24 Adnoc Pro League title with an impressive 3-0 win over city rivals Shabab Al Ahli at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Haris Seferovic struck the first goal in the 49th minute while Fabio Lima extended the lead in the 58th minute. Adama Diallo scored in the 7th minute of injury time to ensure a big win.

This was their first triumph in the professional era and their eighth overall making them the joint-second most successful club alongside Shabab Al Ahli.

It was just a week ago that the Dubai club had won the President’s Cup final at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain last week after a big 4-0 win over Al Nasr.

Leading the league, Al Wasl amassed 61 points, widening the gap between them and second-placed Shabab Al Ahli (52 points) to a decisive 9 points, solidifying their claim to the championship regardless of the outcomes of their remaining two matches.

UAEFA President congratulates team

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Al Wasl Club, as well as to the entire club's family, management, players, and fans on securing the Adnoc Pro League title for the 2023/2024 season.

Additionally, he applauded their recent triumph in the UAE President's Cup, sealing the domestic double for the club.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mubarak commended the exceptional performance of the Al Wasl team throughout the season, emphasising that their achievement of the domestic double was a testament to meticulous planning and effective execution.

He highlighted the team's consistent display of strength and competitiveness from the outset of the competition, both in terms of performance on the field and the results they delivered.