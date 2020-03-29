The Brazilian government on Thursday announced a monthly subsidiary of 600 reais ($120) for low-income workers and small entrepreneurs as many states impose lockdowns that effectively halt the informal economy. Nearly 4,000 cases of infection have been reported in Brazil thus far and 114 deaths. Globally the pandemic has claimed more than 30,000 lives. Neymar last played for PSG in their Champions League round of 16 match against Borussia Dortmund. The match was played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes in Paris and a few days after, the Uefa announced that all Champions League matches, including the final have been postponed. Football in France has also come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.