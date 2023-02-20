In a repeat of the 2021-22 Champions League final, Liverpool and Real Madrid will clash in the tournament - but this time in the last 16.

The Merseysiders have regained form following a terrible run of results which saw them drop to 10th in the Premier League. Back-to-back wins over Everton and Newcastle has helped get their season back on track. The focus now switches to Europe and they will go into Tuesday's clash with confidence, especially since new signing Cody Gakpo has broken his goal duck with two in his last two games.

Klopp's team have suffered just one Champions League last-16 exit in the last five years - going down to Atletico Madrid in 2019-20 - and their unbeaten run at Anfield now stands at seven games.

However, they will be put to the test by Real who have won the tournament a record 14 times. The Reds have not beaten the Spaniards in the last six matches but will be seeking revenge for last year's final.

Real secured their fourth win in all competitions at the weekend by beating Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga but trail leaders Barcelona by 8 points.

Klopp may be without Darwin Nunez who suffered a shoulder injury against Newcastle but Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino can fill in to partner Gakpo. They will definitely be without Luiz Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate. Teenager Stefan Bajcetic will likely start again after several impressive displays.

Real will wait until the last minute to see if talisman Karim Benzema is fit to play after suffering from muscular fatigue. Ancelotti will be desperate to have the Ballon d'Or winner available but Aurelien Tchouameni and Tony Kroos are missing. Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga will step in to partner Luka Modric but they could be light at the back what with Ferland Mendy facing several weeks out due to a thigh injury.