SPO_240706 CANADA MAIN-1720247368618
Canada's players celebrate their victory after a penalty shoot-out against Venezuela in the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

Arlington, United States: Canada reached the semi-finals of the Copa America on Friday after beating Venezuela 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

Jacob Shaffelburg fired Canada into the lead in the 13th minute but Salomon Rondon equalised in the 64th before Canada triumphed in the shoot-out to set up a last-four meeting with world champions Argentina.

The Canadians, under American coach Jesse Marsch, who only took over the team in mid-May, are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game.

Both teams failed to score from the spot twice in the shoot-out, leaving it at 3-3 after five penalties each and sending the contest into sudden death.

SPO_240706 CANADA-1720247363893
Canadian striker Jonathan David celebrates after scoring in the shoot-out. Image Credit: AFP

Making amends

Canada keeper Max Crepeau, who had made a major error for Venezuela’s equaliser, made amends as he saved Wilke Angel’s kick.

That left Ismael Kone with the chance to win the game and he converted with an ice-cool penalty to set off the celebrations in front of a crowd of 51,080 mostly Venezuela supporting fans.

Canada played Argentina in the opening game of the group stage losing 2-0 to the defending champions.