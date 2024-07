Arlington, United States: Canada reached the semi-finals of the Copa America on Friday after beating Venezuela 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Jacob Shaffelburg fired Canada into the lead in the 13th minute but Salomon Rondon equalised in the 64th before Canada triumphed in the shoot-out to set up a last-four meeting with world champions Argentina.

The Canadians, under American coach Jesse Marsch, who only took over the team in mid-May, are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game.

Both teams failed to score from the spot twice in the shoot-out, leaving it at 3-3 after five penalties each and sending the contest into sudden death.

Canadian striker Jonathan David celebrates after scoring in the shoot-out. Image Credit: AFP

Making amends

Canada keeper Max Crepeau, who had made a major error for Venezuela’s equaliser, made amends as he saved Wilke Angel’s kick.

That left Ismael Kone with the chance to win the game and he converted with an ice-cool penalty to set off the celebrations in front of a crowd of 51,080 mostly Venezuela supporting fans.