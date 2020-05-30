Kai Havertz became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before turning 21 as Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg 1-0 on Friday night.
The down side was the youngster was injured in the clash and Leverkusen will be anxiously awaiting news on the extent of the damage as they push for a Champions League spot in the standings.
Following a goalless first half, Leverkusen made the breakthrough just after the hour-mark with their first shot on target when Havertz slotted the ball under Alexander Schwolow while holding off the challenge of Dominique Heintz, but smiles turned to frown when Havertz pulled up with injury and had to be substituted.