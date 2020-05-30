Kai Havertz has made history in the Bundesliga Image Credit: AFP

Kai Havertz became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before turning 21 as Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg 1-0 on Friday night.

The down side was the youngster was injured in the clash and Leverkusen will be anxiously awaiting news on the extent of the damage as they push for a Champions League spot in the standings.