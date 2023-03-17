Luck of the draw

“We watched the draw together with the coaching staff and I think it is a challenging tie but I think it is good because if you end up winning the title ... no one can accuse you of having the luck of the draw,” Nagelsmann told a news conference.

“Should there be a Champions League title at the end of the season it would be a great triumph,” he said.

Bayern, who came through a group that included Inter Milan and Barcelona, eliminated star-studded Paris St Germain with a 3-0 aggregate win over two legs in the Round of 16 with PSG’s leading striker Kylian Mbappe shut out.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (right) celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg match against Liverpool in Madrid on Wednesday. Image Credit: AP

High value

The winners of Bayern’s quarter-final will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals.

“You have to eliminate these teams if you want to win,” Nagelsmann added. “It was PSG, then it would be Manchester City then maybe Real or Chelsea and then in the final either a Portuguese or Italian team.

“It would be a triumph, which would have a high value, one of great mentality and quality.”

Challenging times

AC Milan face Napoli and Inter take on Benfica in the other two quarterfinals.

“I take a lot of energy and joy. It is challenging but we will prepare for it. We want to advance even further so we have to win the game against City,” Nagelsmann said.

Czech former footballer Vladimir Smicer attends the draw ceremony for the quarter-finals, semi-final and final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa Conference League. Image Credit: AFP

Juventus face Arsenal

Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal’s conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four.

Roma take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last season’s Europa Conference League final won by the Italians, with Bayer Leverkusen drawn against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium.

Potential clash

United, who won the competition in 2017 and lost the final two years, could potentially take on Juventus — and former midfielder Paul Pogba — in the semi-finals.

The English side host Sevilla in the first leg of their tie on April 13, with the return a week later in Spain. United beat Sevilla’s city rivals Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16.