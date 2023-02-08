Dubai: Following the extraordinary signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are now considering a swoop for 2010 World Cup winner Sergio Busquets.
The 34-year-old Barcelona star’s future in La Liga remains unclear with sources close to the player believing he favours a move.
Old rival
He could be tempted to join his old Real Madrid rival Ronaldo in the Middle East what with Al Nassr believed to be willing to offer him a two and a half year contract worth $19 million a year.
The Spanish midfielder, who has spent his entire career with the Catalan club, could yet stay at the Camp Nou beyond the summer, but he is considering a change of scene for the final years of his playing career.
At one stage, MLS seemed inevitable, but in recent months, other possibilities have opened.
2030 World Cup
Saudi Arabia is a strong possibility as the country wishes to add more high profile players to their domestic league to add credibility to their 2030 World Cup bid.
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo was on the look out for a new club after his contract with Manchester United was terminated and he opted for a switch to Saudi Arabia where he will earn a mouthwatering $207 million a year.
Al Nassr, one of the oldest clubs in the country, are a pretty handy side and currently stand as league leaders in the top flight.