Dubai: Alberto Zaccheroni’s UAE side will take on Yemen on Tuesday in a hastily arranged friendly at Al Wasl’s Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.
The Whites are looking to finalise their preparations for the Asian Cup, which they are hosting in January next year but they were hit by a setback last week when Egypt cancelled a scheduled clash.
Yemen, who will be Asian Cup debutants, have stepped in to help out at the last minute. The match kicks off at 6.35pm.
The UAE face Bahrain, India and Thailand in the Asian Cup group stages and earned a respectable 0-0 draw with Bolivia last week.