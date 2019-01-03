Lebanon are making a comeback into the Asian Cup after a gap of 19 years. Their first appearance came back in 2000 when they hosted the event and didn’t progress beyond the group stages. The team enjoy plenty of support from their expat fans here in the UAE but their performance since qualifying for the tournament hasn’t been impressive. The Lebanese hopes will rely on their experienced skipper and forward Hassan Maatouk, who has spent a considerable amount of time playing in the UAE league. He is also one goal away from becoming the top scorer for the nation and has been the prolific scorer during the Asian Cup qualifiers. The team are coached by Montenegro’s Miodrag Radulovic and can spring up a surprise or two on their day. Since confirming their berth, Lebanon have lost against Australia, Bahrain and Kuwait and were held to draws by Oman and Uzbekistan.