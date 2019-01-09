“I’m not going to tip my hand here. I do not want to talk about what other teams did or didn’t do. Obviously, it is for us to know. I think we have a healthy respect for them. We are not going in for anything less than a win,” declared the Briton, whose team has, in the 13 previous meetings against UAE, lost eight and registered only two wins. The last time the two teams met was at the Fifa World Cup qualification in 2011 and the match had ended in a 2-2 draw.