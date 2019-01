There were huge sighs of relief in the China camp when Yu Dabao put them ahead with little over 12 minutes remaining, rounding Matiash for the winner. Maybe, Lippi was worrying he may follow Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac — whose side had a 4-1 humiliation by India — to the job centre if he did not deliver a victory. Dabao’s strike proved decisive but China — who saw out the match with some questionable time-wasting injuries — will expect much more with tougher tests ahead, including their Group C clash against South Korea in Abu Dhabi on January 16.