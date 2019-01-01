The tournament has been dominated by the traditional powerhouses of Asian football with Japan having won the most titles — their fourth coming in a 1-0 victory over Australia in 2011. South Korea won the first two tournaments and were losing finalists in 2015. Iran won three successive titles from 1968-1976 and are still the only side to win three successive tournaments. Saudi Arabia won successive titles in 1984 and 1988 but were beaten 1-0 by hosts Japan in the 1992 final. The Saudis then won the 1996 title on penalties against hosts UAE.