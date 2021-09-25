Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing an injury time penalty for Man Utd against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Villa won 1-0. Image Credit: Reuters

05:35PM



At Stamford Bridge, Man City pick up a massive win against Chelsea. Pep Guardiola could not have afforded to lose this one and fall six points behind this early in the season. He also did not want Thomas Tuchel to record his fourth consecutive win against him. Jesus grabbed the only goal of the game which, incidentally was the first goal Chelsea have conceded from open play this season. Man City climb to second in the table behind Liverpool. There are currently four teams on 13 points.

05:30PM



What an end to the game at Old Trafford. Man Utd were looking the more likely and had most of the ball but Villa were digging in and defending for their lives. Dean Smith made an attacking change late on and it seemed to spur them on. Hause headed in to give Villa the lead but then drama unfolded. Man Utd were awarded an injury time penalty and up stepped Fernandes, instead of Ronaldo, and he blazed his penalty over the bar. But the big question is, why didn't Ronaldo take it? It's a massive win for Villa though.

05:25PM



FT: Chelsea 0 Man City 1

FT: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 1

05:23PM



Bruno Fernandes smashes the penalty high over the bar! Incredible! Why didn't Ronaldo take it???

05:21PM



PENALTY! Man Utd have a chance to get back on level terms with what will be the last kick of the game...

05:18PM



GOAL! Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 1 - Hause heads in opener!

05:12PM



Villa have made an attacking substitution very late on by bringing on striker Buendia. Looks like they're going for it...

05:06PM



Better from Man Utd. They're looking more lively now and are growing into the game but Villa are defending well. They are getting bodies in front of the ball every time Utd approach the box there are some tired legs out there, can they keep this up for the last 10 mins?

05:00PM



Villa are looking much better than Man Utd in the second half and have come close again from Watkins but DeGea saves.

04:50PM



At Old Trafford, Villa are looking dangerous. McGinn finds Wakins, but Ings gets his way and the danger is cleared. But Watkins was offside so it wouldn't have counted had they scored.

04:47PM



City's pressure finally pays off. Rodri fires a low shot goalwards but it's blocked but the ball falls to Jesus and he fires his shot towards goal - it takes a deflection of Rudiger and wrong foots Mendy and ends up in the bottom corner. City deserved that, they have been the better team.

04:40PM



GOAL! Chelsea 0 Man City 1

Jesus breaks the deadlock with a deflected shot from just inside the box.

04:39PM



We are back under way with both games and we still have no goals to report - but there is plenty of endeavour being shown from all four teams.

04:28PM



Man Utd have struggled to break down the Villa defence but it's been an end to end game. We had 19 attempts in the first 45 but no breakthrough.

04:24PM



As was expected it's been a fiercely contested first 45 at Stamford Bridge where chances have been at a premium but City will be the happier of the two teams. They have had far more of the ball and look dangerous on the break but Chelsea are very stubborn at the back these days. In fact both sides have only conceded one goal in the league each and so if you were expecting bags of goals, well, we might not get them here...

04:20PM



HT: Chelsea 0 Man City 0

HT: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

04:17PM



04:13PM



At Old Trafford, Villa's Douglas Luiz whips in a corner and Ezri Konsa out-muscles Aaron Wan-Bissaka to get a head on it but it goes over. Moments earlier Luiz's free-kick nearly broke the deadlock. Villa looking good.

04:08PM



Kevin de Bruyne is working hard in midfield as ever and he creates some space on the edge of the box but Chelsea snuff out the danger before he can pull the trigger. City are still bossing possession but the Blues are defending stoutly.

04:00PM



03:57PM



City have had 70% of the possession well and are penning Chelsea into their own half for long spells but are yet to fashion a serious chance. Phil Foden is playing the false nine with Jack Grealish on the left and Gabriel Jesus on the right. It's warming up nicely...

03:53PM



At Old Trafford, we've had 15 minutes and are still waiting for the first attempt on target by either side. Utd have had more possession, but Villa's defence are standing firm at the moment. They'll be pleased with their start but there's going to be more to come from Utd, there's got to...

03:44PM



It's been a cagey start in the first 10 minutes at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea have seen more of the ball but have not as yet created a clear cut chance. City are feeling their way into this. The atmosphere is building inside the stadium - having the fans back makes such a difference.

03:37PM



Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo. Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Lingard, Dalot, Cavani, Heaton, Sancho, Matic, Van de Beek.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ings, Watkins. Subs: Buendia, Steer, Traore, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Archer, Bogarde.

03:33PM



Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Kante, Werner, Lukaku. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish. Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia

Manchester City's Fernandinho and Jack Grealish warm up before the match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain. Image Credit: Reuters

03:27PM

