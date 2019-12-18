Doha: Mikel Arteta will have to deal with his managerial inexperience by surrounding himself with supportive figures at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger advised his former captain on Wednesday.

Arsenal are in talks with Arteta about becoming the second manager of the Premier League club since Wenger left Arsenal after 22 years in May 2018. Arsenal, who have slumped to 10th place, fired Unai Emery almost three weeks ago.

Arteta, who played for Arsenal from 2011-16, has been assistant to Pep Guardiola at City since leaving the north London club. Returning to Arsenal in the top job would be a big step up for the 37-year-old Spaniard.