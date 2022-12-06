Dubai: The delegations of the English and French football teams, Liverpool, Arsenal and Lyon, arrived in Dubai to compete in the Dubai Super Cup which is held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
The Liverpool club delegation was headed by German manager Jurgen Klopp along with the team’s stars Brazilian Roberto Firmino and Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Arsenal were headed by Spanish Coach Mikel Arteta along with Egyptian star Mohamed El-Neny and Norwegian Martin Odegaard while French coach Laurent Blanc and Alexandre lacazette headed the Lyon delegation.
The tournament’s supreme organizing committee chairman, Mr. Ahmed Hashem Khoury, welcomed the teams and wished them luck in the competition, a pleasant stay, and happy times in Dubai which always embraces and welcomes international teams.
Al Maktoum Stadium
The tournament will be an exceptional experience for the fans, and a historical moment that will remain engraved in their memory by watching the matches at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai which will add a special elegance to the tournament and form an extraordinary championship along with the creativity and beautiful play of the teams’ stars.
The list of teams participating in the tournament will be completed with the arrival of AC Milan and the tournament will kick off on 8th December and conclude on the 16th of the same month.