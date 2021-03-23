He could transfer in summer despite ties to Italian club until 2023

Aaron Ramsey Image Credit: Social media

Aaron Ramsey is reportedly eyeing a move back to the English Premier League ahead of next season — specifically to Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Juventus midfielder is in the running to join the Reds in the summer, according to reports in Italian publication Calciomercato.

Ramsey spent 11 years with Arsenal before making being pushed out to Italy. Many fans were devastated to see the Wales national go to Juventus on a free transfer in 2019 and Ramsey gave a tearful farewell to his long-time fans at the time.

Meanwhile, Ramsey has only started 12 league matches for his Serie A side this season.

Boss Andrea Pirlo said Ramsey’s injuries have impacted his time at the club.

“He has physical problems and is unable to get continuity to his performances because he has to stop every two or three games,” said the manager.

“In the past, he has had major problems that have kept him away from the pitch for months … He is precious because he knows how to make the team play well and he plays well. He has only this physical weakness that forces him to stay out every now and then,” he added.

The midfielder reportedly gets £400 thousand a week in Italy.

But rumour has it that Arsenal are trying to get Ramsey back, even as competition heats up with both the Reds and West Ham United entering the pictures.