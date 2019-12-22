Fifth edition of the Arab Women’s Sports Tournament will be held from February 2 -12

Sharjah: Etisalat has signed on as the exclusive partner for the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) for the fifth time, reaffirming its role as a committed promoter of sports, especially those involving women, in the region.

The Supreme Organising Committee (SOC) of AWST signed an agreement with the telecommunication corporation, partnering for the fifth edition of the tournament, which will take place from February 2-12. The agreement reflects the mutual efforts of the two entities to empower women in sports, locally and regionally.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Head of the SOC of AWST, and Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO, Advisor and General Manager of Etisalat - Northern Emirates. Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the SOC of AWST, Head of the Executive Committee and Director General of the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF); Maitha bin Dhawi, Manager of AWST, and representatives of Etisalat also attended the signing ceremony.

In his speech, Sheikh Khalid stressed that success is not an individual effort, but the result of teamwork and collaborative efforts. He said that such agreements reflected the institutional and social responsibility of government departments and private entities to help Sharjah develop into a hub for cultural, art, humanitarian and sporting events.

“The agreement is the outcome of cooperation among all local entities to promote Sharjah’s role in developing the women’s sports sector and hosting such a prestigious event which attracts the best Arab female athletes to showcase their talents to a wider audience. We appreciate these collaborative efforts and we are sure this partnership will help in advancing women’s sports