Los Angeles: Stephen Curry sank a late tie-breaking jump shot en route to 28 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-117 in a potential NBA finals matchup on Saturday.

Curry also added two late free throws and a layup for the two-time defending league champion Warriors, who wanted to get their March schedule off to a flying start after a stagnant February.

Kevin Durant delivered a game-high 34 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had his highest-scoring game since joining Golden State with 25 as the Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak.

“Both teams are trying to get ready for the play-offs so the intensity was up,” said Durant.

Curry’s tie-breaking jumper made it 113-111 with 2:35 to go after 76ers backup Mike Scott had hit two free throws to produce the third and final tie of the fourth quarter.

First place Golden State, who went 7-4 in February, have never had a losing trip of four or more games in the coach Steve Kerr era.