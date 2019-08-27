Virendra Sehwag (left) Nalin Khaitan, vice-chairman of Khaitan Holdings Group, at the launch of the app. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: It’s the dream of every cricket fan to play the selector. The ‘Selector App’ — launched in New Delhi last week by brand ambassadors Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara — promises bigtime engagement with the fans.

A cricket match between Kieron Pollard XI and Dwayne Bravo XI in Port of Spain on September 1, culled from players of the Trinbago Knight Riders of the Caribbean Premier League, will lock horns for The Selector Fans’ Cup on September 1 to celebrate the launch of the app.

Through the Selector App, cricket fans will be empowered to have a say in the match. By downloading the app, lovers of the game will get a chance to be a part of a revolution called the Fan Decision System (FDS).

“We are so passionate about our favourite teams and at times are left frustrated with decisions taken. This app not only gives fans the power to make their own team, but to take decisions for them as it’s real cricket," Nalin Khaitan, vice-chairman, Khaitan Holdings Group (KHG), who conceptualised the app, said.

Sehwag will now try to bring the game closer to fans by being the very first selector. “This is a very unique app. Fans feel that there is no one more knowledgeable than them when it comes to cricket. It is time to put that theory to the test. The Selector App can also help to make the game far more lively and exciting. This will surely take cricket watching and fan support to the next level that will set a benchmark for other sports to learn from,” Sehwag said.

By playing the Daily Quiz and winning credits, fans will now also get voting powers to make their own choices for their preferred teams in reality. Cricket fans will be in for an added treat as legend and brand ambassador Lara will be available for selection as the fans will have to vote for a starting XI in the first phase of voting. “Fans are one of the most important part of cricket. How amazing is it that fans across the globe will be able to connect with the tactics of the game? I am looking forward to making a comeback and play in a match where fans will become such an integral part of the game,” Lara said.

For the very first time, the fans will be endowed with the ability to take decisions in the world’s first ‘Fan-tactic’ cricket match. The squads will have 15 players each, out of which, fans will get the opportunity to select the playing XI for their chosen team.