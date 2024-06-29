Dubai: Virat Kohli was back in his familiar territory, anchoring the innings as wickets tumbled at the other end, guiding India to a winning score of 176 for seven in the Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Indian talisman had been quiet until the final, but his big-match temperament and experience in handling pressure helped him score his 38th career half-century and first in this World Cup. The significant difference in this innings was his patience. Kohli’s 76 might have come at a strike rate of under 129, but those were priceless runs under pressure.

However, the 14 runs off the first over must have brought confidence back into his game, and the three wickets in the powerplay allowed him to take his time and ensure that he held the innings together, which allowed Axar Patel and Shivam Dube to go on the attack and give the Men in Blue a fighting total.

Axar Patel and Shivam Dube boost India’s total

Kohli waited patiently to score his first six in the 18th over, showing the intensity in his innings. But Kohli and India owe a lot to Axar Patel, who ensured that the Men in Blue were not behind in the run rate, scoring 47 off 31 balls, including four sixes.

Patel walked in when India were in dire straits, having lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the second over off Keshav Maharaj, and world No. 1 batter Suryakumar Yadav two overs later. But Axar ensured that the pressure was not on Kohli, played freely from the start, and missed what would have been a deserving century when he was run out.

Dube, who was under pressure for not making enough contributions during this World Cup, chipped in with a useful knock of 27. Anrich Nortje took two wickets in the final over to halt India from crossing the 180-run mark.

South Africa’s challenging chase on slow wicket

Put in to bat on a dry pitch that offers plenty of assistance to spinners, the highest total that has been chased at Kensington Oval is 172, while the average first-innings score is 138. Advantage India, especially given the magnitude of the occasion.